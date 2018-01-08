A CHRISTMAS tree recycling service is available for Wargrave residents.

N W Property Maintenance will collect old trees from homes tomorrow (Saturday).

The cost is £7.50 with the proceeds going to the parents’ association at Robert Piggott infant and junior schools.

To book, email twyford.

christmastrees@gmail.com with a collection address and the reference “Wargrave”.

Trees should be left outside in a waterproof bag and payment in cash or a cheque made payable to N Wheeler.

Wargrave Parish Council will also be recycling trees, which can be left in the car park at the recreation ground off Recreation Road.