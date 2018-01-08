Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
A CHRISTMAS tree recycling service is available for Wargrave residents.
N W Property Maintenance will collect old trees from homes tomorrow (Saturday).
The cost is £7.50 with the proceeds going to the parents’ association at Robert Piggott infant and junior schools.
To book, email twyford.
christmastrees@gmail.com with a collection address and the reference “Wargrave”.
Trees should be left outside in a waterproof bag and payment in cash or a cheque made payable to N Wheeler.
Wargrave Parish Council will also be recycling trees, which can be left in the car park at the recreation ground off Recreation Road.
08 January 2018
More News:
Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
POLL: Have your say