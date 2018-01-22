Improving recycling

RESIDENTS of Oxfordshire are being asked to suggest ways to improve recycling rates.

The county council says that, on average, each household in Oxfordshire produces one tonne of waste every year but recycling rates have started to fall.

The public are being asked for their views as part of a new countywide waste and recycling strategy until 2030.

A council spokeswoman said: “We know that, on average, more than half of the items put in the general waste bin could have been recycled.

“Through this consultation residents are being asked what would help them to reduce their overall waste consumption and recycle more.

“This includes expanding the range of materials that can be recycled at the kerbside and tips and advice on leftover food, upcycling clothing or donating or buying second-hand goods.”

You can take part in the online survey at www.recycle

foroxfordshire.org.uk until February 18.

• South Oxfordshire has the best recycling rate in the county and one of the best in the country. Last year, the 138,000 residents produced 50,000 tonnes of household waste of which 64 per cent was recycled.