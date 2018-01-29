Waste store set to be made legal

THE Environment Agency is supporting Henley Town Council’s attempts to legalise its waste storage depot.

The council has been asked to pay £8,000 for a licence in order to store commercial waste at the depot off Reading Road after the agency said the current operation was unlawful without permission.

After a year, the licence would cost £1,000 per year.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, chairman of the council’s waste working group, said: “The Environment Agency is very supportive of what we’re trying to do. We’re progressing in tandem with the agency.”

The issue was first raised last March when Grundon Waste Management, a contractor used by some traders, stopped picking up bin bags in the evenings and switched to morning collections, so rubbish was left in the streets all night.

The council began using the depot to store the waste before negotiating with Grundon to resume evening collections.