Is your takeaway coffee cup totally recyclable?

ONLY three out of 14 coffee shops and cafés in Henley offer fully recyclable takeaway cups.

Scene 1 Take 1 in Bell Street, Spoon in Duke Street and Leafi at the River & Rowing Museum are the only ones to sell cups made entirely from plant material and containing no plastic.

The other 11 use takeaway cups which contain a plastic polyethylene lining which can only be recycled at specialist plants, of which the UK has just three.

Drifters café will also offer fully recyclable cups when it opens at the former Upstairs & Downstairs tea rooms in Duke Street later this month.

The findings of a Henley Standard investigation come as the Government looks at options to reduce the amount of plastic waste produced by the hospitality sector, much of which ends up in the sea, killing wildlife.

A group of MPs has suggested a 25p “latte levy” for disposable cups sold by coffee shops and cafes as currently less than one per cent of the 2.5 billion cups thrown away each year are recycled.

It comes in the wake of the 5p additional charge for plastic bags, which the Government to extend to all shops.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called on supermarkets to devote entire aisles to plastic-free products with the aim of eliminating all avoidable plastics by 2042.

Several of the Henley businesses said they were planning to introduce compostable cups in the wake of the proposed 25p charge, while others already offer initiatives such as discounts for customers who bring in their own reusable containers.