Monday, 19 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bins deadline

RESIDENTS who are signed up to Reading Borough Council’s garden waste collection scheme are being reminded to renew their annual subscription by March 9.

The cost will remain at £50 for up to two green bins per property, or £15 for households with one or two green bags.

Subscriptions can be renewed using a credit or debit card at www.reading.
gov.uk/garden-waste

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33