Bins deadline

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
RESIDENTS who are signed up to Reading Borough Council’s garden waste collection scheme are being reminded to renew their annual subscription by March 9.
The cost will remain at £50 for up to two green bins per property, or £15 for households with one or two green bags.
Subscriptions can be renewed using a credit or debit card at www.reading.
gov.uk/garden-waste
19 February 2018
