Shelter bins

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
NEW black polythene bin has been installed at two bus shelter in Reading Road, Henley, one near the allotments and the other near the Newtown Road junction.
Henley Town Council paid £133 for the pair, including delivery.
19 February 2018
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
