Monday, 09 April 2018

Double bins

GARDEN waste customers in South Oxfordshire will receive an extra collection next week.

Residents can leave out an extra brown bin’s worth of waste on their collection day. This should be placed by their bin in either bin liners or sacks. Trade waste bags will not be accepted.

