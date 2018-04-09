Double bins

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning ... [more]
GARDEN waste customers in South Oxfordshire will receive an extra collection next week.
Residents can leave out an extra brown bin’s worth of waste on their collection day. This should be placed by their bin in either bin liners or sacks. Trade waste bags will not be accepted.
Girl holds egg hunt to help pay for school trip to India
A TEENAGER from Sonning Common organised ... [more]
