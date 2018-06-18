Monday, 18 June 2018

Bin set to go

A WASTE bin at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave is set to be removed.

Parish councillors say there is no need for the wheelie bin and it has been abused by people putting their rubbish in it.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “A lot of stuff in those bins doesn’t come from Woodclyffe Hall.

“All hirers are expected to take away any mess they make in the kitchen and we take away the bathroom rubbish.

“I see no need to continue with a bin there.”

He added that some of the fortnightly collections of the bin had been missed by waste contractor Suez UK.

