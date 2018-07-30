Monday, 30 July 2018

Early start

BIN collections in South Oxfordshire started an hour earlier this week, at 6am, due to the hot weather.

The change was made so staff for the district council’s contractor Biffa could finish earlier and avoid being out when temperatures were highest in the afternoons.

