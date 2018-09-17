Monday, 17 September 2018

Oil recyclable

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire can now recycle their cooking oil.

The district council will collect the oil as long as it is poured into a plastic bottle no bigger than one litre and placed in the food waste caddy for collection. It says this will help prevent waste pipe blockages.

One litre of cooking oil can generate enough electricity to make 240 cups of tea.

