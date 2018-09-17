Oil recyclable

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire can now recycle their cooking oil.
The district council will collect the oil as long as it is poured into a plastic bottle no bigger than one litre and placed in the food waste caddy for collection. It says this will help prevent waste pipe blockages.
One litre of cooking oil can generate enough electricity to make 240 cups of tea.
17 September 2018
