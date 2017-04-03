Taste of success

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Monday, 03 April 2017
A CHARITY event in Watlington raised £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Tastes of Watlington was held at the Jones & Jacob auction house where the public were able to preview items on sale at the next auction while tasting local produce and talking to traders.
Andrea Pritchard, Macmillan’s fund-raising manager for Oxfordshire, said: “We are delighted with the success of this event, which was absolutely tremendous.
“The Watlington fund-
raising group of ladies work tirelessly for Macmillan and we can’t thank them enough.”
03 April 2017
