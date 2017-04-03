Monday, 03 April 2017

Taste of success

A CHARITY event in Watlington raised £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tastes of Watlington was held at the Jones & Jacob auction house where the public were able to preview items on sale at the next auction while tasting local produce and talking to traders.

Andrea Pritchard, Macmillan’s fund-raising manager for Oxfordshire, said: “We are delighted with the success of this event, which was absolutely tremendous.

“The Watlington fund-
raising group of ladies work tirelessly for Macmillan and we can’t thank them enough.”

