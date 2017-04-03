Pollen talk

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
A PLANT expert will give a talk called “The fascination of pollen” at a meeting of Watlington Environment Group at the town hall at 8pm today (Friday).
Dr Michael Keith-Lucas will explain how pollen and pollinators are essential for the survival of most plants, including those which produce our food.
Admission costs £2.50 per adult and is free to members of the group.
03 April 2017
More News:
Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door
THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for ... [more]
Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities
VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as ... [more]
POLL: Have your say