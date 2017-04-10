Black Rod talk

A FORMER Black Rod will give a talk about Parliament’s ceremonial rituals at a meeting of the Friends of Watlington Library.

Lt Gen Sir Michael Willcocks, who held the post for seven years, will address the group at the library in High Street on April 21 from 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the library on (01491) 612241 or from K is for Kitchen.

l The group’s annual meeting will be held at the library on May 19 at 7.30pm