Monday, 10 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Black Rod talk

A FORMER Black Rod will give a talk about Parliament’s ceremonial rituals at a meeting of the Friends of Watlington Library.

Lt Gen Sir Michael Willcocks, who held the post for seven years, will address the group at the library in High Street on April 21 from 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the library on (01491) 612241 or from K is for Kitchen.

l The group’s annual meeting will be held at the library on May 19 at 7.30pm

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33