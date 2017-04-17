Housing sites to be revealed

SITES in Watlington allocated for housing development will be unveiled on Tuesday.

This will mark the start of a a six-week consultation on the town’s draft neighbourhood plan.

The plan steering committee is expected to favour sites to the west of town so that developers will fund what would effectively be a bypass.

The new road would be to the north and west of the town and could involve realigning the B4009.

Archstone and Bloor Homes want to build 200 homes on land off Britwell Road, to the west of the town, and are willing to provide a section of the road.

Ian Hill, who chairs the parish council, has suggested there should be no more than 300 new homes, excluding plans for 100 homes off Pyrton Lane in Pyrton parish.

Roadshows on the draft plan will be held as follows:

May 5 — The Fox and Hounds, Christmas Common, from 6.30pm to 9pm,

May 6 — The Paddock, Watlington from 10am to 1pm.

May 7 — The Green at Marlbrook from 10am to noon.

Drop-in sessions will be held at the Watlington Club in High Street on April 27 from 6pm to 9pm, April 29 (10am to 1pm), April 30 (10am to noon), May 19 (2pm to 6pm) and May 20 (10am to 1pm).

After the consultation, the plan will go to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for its approval and then a planning inspector.

It is hoped a referendum will be held towards the end of the year..

A summary of the plan and a questionnaire will be distributed to all households in the parish between April 18 and 25. It will also be available to view at Watlington’s parish and community office in Old School Place and at Watlington library or visit www.watlingtonnp.org.uk/

followtheplan

Comments should be sent to wndp@watlingtonnp.org.uk or write to the parish office.

The consultation will close on May 29.