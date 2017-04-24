Capital beauty

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
COLIN OAKES will give a talk called “London parks and gardens” at the next meeting of Watlington Gardening Club at the town hall on May 3 at 7.45pm.
All are welcome. Entry for vistors costs £2.50, which includes coffee, tea and biscuits afterwards.
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
