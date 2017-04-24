Monday, 24 April 2017

Woodland talk

PROFESSOR Richard Fortey will be the speaker at a meeting of the Watlington Environment Group at the town hall next Friday at 8pm.

The naturalist and palaeontologist will give a talk called “The wood for the trees” about his study of a patch of ancient beech and bluebell woodland in Lambridge Woods in Henley, which he bought in 2011.

Admission is £2.50 and free to members.

