Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

WATLINGTON Parish Council has two new members. Fergus Lapage worked as a senior manager at Oxford City Council for 25 years, while Rob Smith works in fire safety and has a background in road safety research. The duo have been co-opted on to the council following the resignations of Robin Wilson and Jon Lorimer earlier this year. Meanwhile, the council agreed to co-opt Jenny Wilkinson on to its operations committee.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33