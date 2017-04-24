Circus visit

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
HAPPY’S Circus will be at Watlington Primary School on May 17.
The gates will open at 4pm for games and activities, leaving time for picnics and a barbecue before the show.
Tickets cost £10 each and are available from Jenny on 07738 242952. Half of the cost goes to PTA funds.
Any parents or carers who would like to help run the event should call Lucinda Shaw on (01491) 614676 or email cinda.shaw@gmail.com
24 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say