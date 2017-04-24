Monday, 24 April 2017

Circus visit

HAPPY’S Circus will be at Watlington Primary School on May 17.

The gates will open at 4pm for games and activities, leaving time for picnics and a barbecue before the show.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available from Jenny on 07738 242952. Half of the cost goes to PTA funds.

Any parents or carers who would like to help run the event should call Lucinda Shaw on (01491) 614676 or email cinda.shaw@gmail.com

