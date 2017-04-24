Monday, 24 April 2017

Farm burglary

GARDEN and power tools were stolen from a farm in Watlington.

Burglars broke into three units by forcing the locks. It is believed they watched site the previous night to see when the last person left.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.

