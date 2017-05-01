'No' to single council idea

WATLINGTON Parish Council has voted not to support the proposal for a single council for Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire County Council is proposing to merge the services and functions of the six existing councils in the county, saying this could save £400,000 a week, or more than £100million in five years.

Under the current system, the county council is responsible for highways, education, fire services and social care while the four district councils, including South Oxfordshire, and Oxford City Council, are responsible for planning, environmental health, waste collection and leisure centres.

The unitary system would take 18 months to implement.