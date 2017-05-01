Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

'No' to single council idea

WATLINGTON Parish Council has voted not to support the proposal for a single council for Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire County Council is proposing to merge the services and functions of the six existing councils in the county, saying this could save £400,000 a week, or more than £100million in five years.

Under the current system, the county council is responsible for highways, education, fire services and social care while the four district councils, including South Oxfordshire, and Oxford City Council, are responsible for planning, environmental health, waste collection and leisure centres.

The unitary system would take 18 months to implement.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33