Events to remember MP

AN event in memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox will be held in Watlington.

The parish council’s operations committee will organise the event to be held in the Paddock on the weekend of June 17 and 18.

It follows a move by friends of Mrs Cox to stage a similar event in Benson.

Adrian Lovett, who knew Mrs Cox for about 15 years, and his wife Steph plan to hold a community picnic or barbecue in the village on the same weekend. The couple, who live in Brook Street with their daughter Ellis, 15, and son Harry, 14, have received the support of Benson Parish Council.

Mrs Cox, a Labour MP and mother-of-two, was shot and stabbed to death in Birstall, West Yorkshire, where she had been due to hold a constituency surgery, on June 16 last year.

Five months later, Thomas Mair was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder.