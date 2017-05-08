Talking treasure

A METAL detectorist who discovered a £1.35million treasure trove in Watlington will speak about his find at Icknield Community College tonight (Friday).

James Mather will describe how he uncovered the block of ingots, bracelets and coins in October 2015.

The hoard from the time of King Alfred is probably the most important Viking discovery made in Oxfordshire.

The hoard itself has been acquired by Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum following an appeal to which residents of Watlington donated £5,000 via collections.

Tonight’s talk, which starts at 7.30pm, will also feature Dr Gareth Williams, an early medieval coins expert from the British Museum. Tickets cost £10.