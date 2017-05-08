Players plea

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
WATLINGTON Town FC’s ladies are appealing for more players.
The team trains at the recreation groundevery Tuesday at 8pm. For more information, call Nicola on 07900 931660.
08 May 2017
Physiotherapist eyes up GB vest after impressive marathon performance
A FORMER pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave ... [more]
