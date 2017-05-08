Fete dog show

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
A FUN dog show will feature at this year’s St Leonard’s Church fete in Watlington on June 3.
There will be seven classes with up to 12 dogs in each one. Each entry costs £1 and can be made on the day or owners can also register outside the town hall on May 27 from 9am to noon.
The fete will start at 12.30pm with the dog show at 3pm.
08 May 2017
