Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fete dog show

A FUN dog show will feature at this year’s St Leonard’s Church fete in Watlington on June 3.

There will be seven classes with up to 12 dogs in each one. Each entry costs £1 and can be made on the day or owners can also register outside the town hall on May 27 from 9am to noon.

The fete will start at 12.30pm with the dog show at 3pm.

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33