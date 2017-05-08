Homes plan meetings

CONSULTATION events on Watlington’s draft neighbourhood plan will be held this weekend.

The plan, which outlines three sites for up to 260 homes, is out to consultation until May 29.

Events will be held at the Fox and Hounds pub car park in Christmas Common tonight (Friday) from 6.30pm to 9pm, in the Paddock, Watlington, tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm and on the green on the Marlbrook estate on Sunday from 10am to noon.

There will also be two drop-in sessions at the Watlington Club on May 19 and 20. The plan, which has taken more than three years to prepare, is designed to give residents more say over what type of housing should be built and where between now and 2033.

The earmarked sites are to the north and west of the town because they are what the plan says are the “best match” with the objectives outlined by residents during consultation.

They should also mean that the developers will contribute towards the cost of a bypass from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads in the north to Britwell Road in the south.