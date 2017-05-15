HISTORIAN Tim Horton will lead walks around Watlington to raise money for the friends of the library and towards the purchase of a replica of a treasure trove found in the town.

He will highlight the working past of the town in lace-making, furniture production and leather goods.

The first walk will take place on Sunday with another on August 20. Meet at the town hall at 2.30pm. Each walk costs £4 per person (£2 for students) and lasts about two hours.

The £1.35million hoard found in 2015 is now in the Ashmoleum Museum in Oxford.