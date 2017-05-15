Monday, 15 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

HISTORIAN Tim Horton will lead walks around Watlington to raise money for the friends of the library and towards the purchase of a replica of a treasure trove found in the town.

He will highlight the working past of the town in lace-making, furniture production and leather goods.

The first walk will take place on Sunday with another on August 20. Meet at the town hall at 2.30pm. Each walk costs £4 per person (£2 for students) and lasts about two hours.

The £1.35million hoard found in 2015 is now in the Ashmoleum Museum in Oxford.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33