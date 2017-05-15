Dog ban move

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
WATLINGTON Parish Council may ban dogs from its sports field.
The measure is one of three being considered in order to stop owners allowing their dogs to foul the field off Shirburn Road.
The alternatives are to fence off an area of the field for dog walkers or to insist that pets are kept on short leads at all times.
The field is leased by the council for the benefit of the people of the parish.
