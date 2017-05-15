Monday, 15 May 2017

Dog ban move

WATLINGTON Parish Council may ban dogs from its sports field.

The measure is one of three being considered in order to stop owners allowing their dogs to foul the field off Shirburn Road.

The alternatives are to fence off an area of the field for dog walkers or to insist that pets are kept on short leads at all times.

The field is leased by the council for the benefit of the people of the parish.

