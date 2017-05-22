Stage idea

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
A PERFORMANCE stage could be built in the Paddock play area in Watlington.
Former parish councillor Ian Donaldson left £2,000 in his will for a bandstand or stage and Watlington Concert Band is keen to progress the idea. A working group will now investigate.
22 May 2017
More News:
Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say