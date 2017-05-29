Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
Monday, 29 May 2017
A GUIDED walk around Watlington Hill will be held on Sunday.
Historian Tim Horton will lead the walk, which will begin at the National Trust car park in Hill Road at 2.30pm.
He is raising money for a replica of the Watlington Hoard, a £1.35 million treasure trove found in the town in 2015.
The cost is £4 per person (£2 for students).
