No climbing

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
ANTI-CLIMB paint will be used to prevent youths climbing on the roof of Watlington pavilion.
The parish council says it will be applied to a lighting pole which the youths use to scale the building, off Shirburn Road.
29 May 2017
