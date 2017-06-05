Monday, 05 June 2017

Volunteers run centre

THE revamped children’s centre for Watlington and Chalgrove is up and running following cuts in funding.

Volunteers, mothers and headteachers now run the centre in Chalgrove and at Watlington Primary School, which offers support and daily group sessions such as creative club, singing group and stay and play for families with children aged up to five.

The new model follows Oxfordshire County Council’s decision to withdraw funding of £105,000 a year from April 1.

Watlington and Chalgrove parish councils agreed to give grants totalling £14,500 and the centre successsfully applied for £30,000 over three years from the county council’s £1million “transition” fund.

The centre is appealing for more volunteers to help with babhy and toddler sessions and administrative support as well as committee members.

For more information, call 01865 400234 or visit www.chalgrovewatlingtoncc.org

