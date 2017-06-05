Village's bake off-style competition raises £250 for hall

THERE were more than 40 entries at the Russell’s Water Great Village Bake Off competition.

Categories included large cakes/traybakes, small cakes, biscuits, savouries and one for children.

The cakes and bakes were judged at the village hall by patissier Roy Hastings, from the Chocolate Café in Henley, and Karen Bradley, of Creative Cakes by Kaz in Watlington. After the winners were chosen, visitors could sample the entries.

Gabrielle Evans won the large cake category with a lemon drizzle cake and the biscuits category with her pecan cookies.

The other winners were: small cakes — Jean King (floral cupcakes); traybakes — Penny Godfrey (brownies); children (under 12) — Charlotte (Russell’s Water cake); savoury — Monty (olive, basil and tomato focaccia).

The event raised more than £250 for the hall, which serves the parishes of Swyncombe, Bix, Watlington and Pishill. Prizes were donated by the Five Horseshoes in Maidensgrove, the Crown at Pishill, the Chocolate Café, Stonor Park and R H Amar.