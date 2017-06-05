440 respond to consultation

MORE than 440 responses have been received during a consultation on Watlington’s draft neighbourhood plan.

The consultation, which closes today (Friday), sought residents’ views on the document, which identifies three sites for up to 260 new homes.

The plan, which has taken more than three years to complete, is designed to give residents more say over what type of housing should be built and where between now and 2033.

The chosen sites are to the north and west of the town because they are what the plan says are the “best match” with the objectives outlined by residents during an earlier consultation.

This should also mean that the developers will contribute towards the cost of a bypass from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads in the north to Britwell Road in the south.