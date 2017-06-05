New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
A NEW play area in Watlington will be officially opened on June 17.
Teddy’s Playground, in the Paddock, features a log cabin, slide, climbing wall, rope tunnel and balancing beams and steps.
The equipment was installed in the autumn and the playground named in memory of former parish councillor Ted Backhouse, who died last year.
A community event in memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox will be held in the town on the same weekend.
