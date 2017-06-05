Parking issue

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
RESIDENTS are being asked if the two-hour parking limit in the Hill Road car park in Watlington should be strictly enforced.
The parish council is considering employing a private company having ruled out in-house enforcement due to the extra administrative work involved.
Residents can give their views by sending an email to wpc@watlington-oxon-pc.
gov.uk
05 June 2017
