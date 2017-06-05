Monday, 05 June 2017

Fete dog show

A FUN dog show will feature at the St Leonard’s Church fete in Watlington tomorrow (Saturday).

There will be seven classes with up to 12 dogs in each. Each entry costs £1 and can be paid on the day.

The fete will also feature games, face-painting, books and bric-a-brac for sale, a bouncy castle, barbecue and refreshments.

It will start at 12.30pm with the dog show at 3pm.

