Fire station staff appeal

THE future of Watlington fire station could be at risk if staff numbers fall any more.

Ian Hill, chairman of the parish council, said the station in Gorwell needed a minimum of four people to man the fire appliance on a call-out and currently had six.

Speaking at the annual parish meeting, he said: “What we need are more volunteers. We really don’t want to lose the fire station. If the numbers fall very much more there’s a grave risk that will happen.”

The station was unable to respond to a major blaze at a hardware shop in High Street in April due to lack of crew members so appliances from Thame, Wallingford and High Wycombe were sent.