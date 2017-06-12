Plan response

Monday, 12 June 2017

MORE than 520 responses were received during a consultation on Watlington’s draft neighbourhood plan, which ended on Friday.

The document identifies three sites for up to 260 new homes to the north and west of the town.

Eighty-nine per cent of respondents supported the plan, which is designed to give residents more say over what type of housing should be built and where between now and 2033.

The comments will now be reviewed and categorised.

