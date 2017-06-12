Plans for 28 homes

A DEVELOPER has drawn up plans for 28 new homes in Watlington.

Millgate Homes, of Ruscombe, wants to build on a parcel of land south of Britwell Road.

The development would comprise a mixture of houses and maisonettes, of which 40 per cent would be “affordable”.

There would be 51 car parking spaces and a new access while Britwell Road would be realigned to provide a wider pavement and sufficient visibility splays.

The land is currently used as a paddock.

The application says: “The proposal has been specifically designed to respond to the constraints of the site.

“The layout is considered to reflect and respect the character and appearance of the surrounding area. The proposed design has taken influences from neighbouring properties in the area, including some of the features of the adjacent buildings in Britwell Road and The Goggs and selected buildings within the Watlington conservation area.”

The site has not been included in Watlington’s draft neighbourhood plan, which names three sites for up to 260 homes to the north and west of the town.

The district council is due to make a decision on Millgate’s application by August 18.