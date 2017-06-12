Monday, 12 June 2017

Aid week total

A TOTAL of £940.88 was raised in Watlington during Christian Aid Week from May 14 to 20.

This comprises street collections, which raised £382.13, church collections (£359.59) and other events, including a church lunch and coffee morning (£199.16).

Local organiser John Atkins said: “Thanks to all who gave their time and money towards providing security and hope to those in need.”

