Tablet club

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
WATLINGTON’S Tablet Computer Club will meet today (Friday) at 3pm at the library in High Street. All are welcome.
19 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say