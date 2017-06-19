Hoard replica fund reached

WATLINGTON has now raised enough money to purchase a replica of a £1.35million Viking treasure trove found in the town.

James Mather uncovered the block of ingots, bracelets and coins in October 2015, which was acquired by the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford.

Residents then raised about £3,500 so a replica of the find, which dates back to the time of King Alfred, can be displayed in the town.