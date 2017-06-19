Branching out

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
DR Jenny Stillwell will give a talk to the Watlington branch of the Royal British Legion about her time working for the charity at 8pm on July 13 at the Watlington Club.
A quiz night held at the Chequers pub raised £366 for the branch.
19 June 2017
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
