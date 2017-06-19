Memorial events for slain MP

PUBLIC events in memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox will be held this weekend up and down the country.

Today (Friday), Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common will host a picnic in the school grounds from 4pm to 6pm as part of The Great British Get Together.

Tomorrow (Saturday) in Watlington, an event will be held in the Paddock from 10am until noon and will coincide with the official opening of Teddy’s Playground, a new play area in the Paddock.

There will be free tea, coffee, cake and biscuits and all are welcome.

It follows a move by friends of Mrs Cox to stage their own event in Benson, which will be held on the primary school playing field, off Oxford Road, on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.

Adrian Lovett, who knew Mrs Cox for about 15 years, and his wife Steph will host a community picnic and barbecue with live music from the Watlington Brass Band and sea shanty group Monkey Fists, from Benson.

Mrs Cox, a Labour MP and mother-of-two, was shot and stabbed to death in Birstall, West Yorkshire, where she had been due to hold a constituency surgery, on June 16 last year.

Five months later, Thomas Mair was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder.