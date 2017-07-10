£7,500 play area revamp

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
A PLAY area in Benson will be refurbished after a child was injured on a broken piece of equipment.
The parish council has agreed to spend up to £7,499, plus VAT, to replace the equipment at Sunnyside.
Councillor Patricia Baylis said the equipment was damaged by someone stamping or jumping on it and the child then suffered a cut to the head from an exposed nail.
10 July 2017
