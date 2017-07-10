Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£7,500 play area revamp

A PLAY area in Benson will be refurbished after a child was injured on a broken piece of equipment.

The parish council has agreed to spend up to £7,499, plus VAT, to replace the equipment at Sunnyside.

Councillor Patricia Baylis said the equipment was damaged by someone stamping or jumping on it and the child then suffered a cut to the head from an exposed nail.

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33