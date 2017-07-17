Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
ACTRESS Liz Mente-Bishop will return to her roots to perform in her latest production.
Outbursts! will be staged at the Watlington Club on July 29 at 6pm.
Mrs Mente-Bishop, from Pyrton, plays an undertaker in the one-hour production comprising four short dark comedy plays.
For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/outbursts-tickets-8230745381
