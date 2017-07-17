ACTRESS Liz Mente-Bishop will return to her roots to perform in her latest production.

Outbursts! will be staged at the Watlington Club on July 29 at 6pm.

Mrs Mente-Bishop, from Pyrton, plays an undertaker in the one-hour production comprising four short dark comedy plays.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/outbursts-tickets-8230745381