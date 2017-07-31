Check for draft plan

Monday, 31 July 2017

A “HEALTH check” will be carried out on Watlington's draft neighbourhood plan before it is submitted for review and independent inspection.

The document names three sites for up to 260 new homes to the north and west of the town.

Parish councillors have agreed to appoint a professional assessor to ensure the plan is as correct and complete as possible. This is expected to cost no more than £750 plus VAT.

A flood zone assessment will be required by the Environment Agency before the plan can be submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

A referendum on the plan is due to be held in December.

