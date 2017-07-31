Nature walk

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
Monday, 31 July 2017
A GUIDED walk around Aston Rowant nature reserve will take place tomorrow (Saturday).
The walk, led by woodsman and naturalist Nigel Adams, will begin in the Cowleaze Wood car park at 2.30pm.
It is free for members of Watlington Environment Group and £2.50 for non-members.
31 July 2017
