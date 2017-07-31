Monday, 31 July 2017

Nature walk

A GUIDED walk around Aston Rowant nature reserve will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

The walk, led by woodsman and naturalist Nigel Adams, will begin in the Cowleaze Wood car park at 2.30pm.

It is free for members of Watlington Environment Group and £2.50 for non-members.

