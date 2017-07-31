Monday, 31 July 2017

Literary trees

THE theme for this year’’s Watlington Christmas tree festival will be “poetry and prose”.

Entries can be based on favourite poems or stories, nursery rhymes or fairytales.

The ninth annual event, which is organised by the Friends of St Leonard’s Church, is held every December and Father Christmas switches on the lights of the decorated trees.

The decorators include families, community groups and businesses and the trees are displayed in the church for the public to view.

If you would like to decorate a tree, call Janet Vaughan on (01491) 612788 or email k.vaughan@sky.com

