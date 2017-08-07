Deli to move next door

A CAFE and delicatessen in Watlington is to expand.

Robin Holmes-Smith, who runs The Granary in High Street, has been given planning permission to move the deli into the former Barclays Bank next door, which he bought after the bank closed in March last year.

This will allow the café to almost double its capacity to more than 50 seats. The first floor offices in the bank building will be rented out.

South Oxfordshire District Council planning officer Paul Lucas said: “The proposed development would be acceptable in principle, would not harm the historic environment or the residential amenity of adjoining occupiers and would not result in conditions prejudicial to highway or pedestrian safety.”

Mr Holmes-Smith and his wife Francesca took over the delicatessen when it was in High Street in 2002. They moved it to its current premises in 2013 and added the café.

The deli, which began in 1985, is now more than three times the size of the original and now stocks about 120 cheeses.